Surprise! Robin Wright Marries Clement Giraudet

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Aug. 13, 2018 9:03 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Robin Wright, Clement Giraudet

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Wedding bells were ringing for Robin Wright!

The Golden Globe-winning actress married beau Clement Giraudet on Saturday, according to Vogue Paris. Per the magazine, the House of Cards actress and Saint Laurent VIP relations manager tied the knot in a low-key ceremony at an unknown location. 

An image of the couple embracing with Wright sporting a floor-length white, lace dress on Instagram appears to be further evidence that the two are officially wife and husband. Meanwhile, Wright's daughter Dylan Penn shared a video on Instagram of guests dancing and celebrating at a '70s, bohemian-esque party in southern France with the caption, "Weddin vibes." Neither Wright nor Giraudet have publicly confirmed the wedding. 

Word of the couple's romance first spread in late 2017 after Wright was photographed with a "mystery man" and her 23-year-old son, Hopper Penn, at a September soccer match in France during Paris Fashion Week. Around that time, she also attended Saint Laurent's show. According to Page Six, she and Giraudet later vacationed together to Tahoe City, Calif. for some holiday skiing. 

Photos

Robin Wright's Best Looks

Wright was previously married first to Dane Witherspoon and later to Sean Penn, with whom she shares two children. She was later engaged to Ben Foster, but they broke off their engagement twice. 

As for her new partner, a source previously told People, "He's handsome, charming and athletic." 

Giraudet has significant ties to the fashion industry with previous work experience at Christian Dior Couture and Balmain. According to his LinkedIn, he also shares an interest in Wright's industry. 

"Passionate about movies," he wrote on his profile. "I am a huge fan of David Lynch and Quentin [Tarantino]."

It sounds like there are plenty of cozy movie nights in their married future. 

Congratulations to the bride and groom!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Robin Wright , Weddings , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Mulan, Yifei Liu

Mulan First Look: See Yifei Liu in the Live-Action Disney Movie

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Season 15: The Stars Reflect on Their "Unicorn" Show's Historic Season

Jim Neidhart, The Anvil

Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart Dead: Former WWE Star Was 63

Colin Jost, Michael Che, Emmys, Saturday Night Live, SNL

2018 Emmys First Look: Colin Jost, Michael Che Get Political and Loving

Selena Gomez, Martin Sheen, WE Day

Selena Gomez Shares Her "WE Day Top 3" With Martin Sheen

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Cast Reunites at Fan Convention

Tammy Hembrow, Stretcher, Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Party

Model Recalls Leaving Kylie Jenner's Birthday Party on a Stretcher

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.