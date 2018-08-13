Model Recalls Leaving Kylie Jenner's Birthday Party on a Stretcher

As rumors about what led to her incident spread online, Hembrow was understandably upset. "Another thing I wanted to bring up is just people trolling or being nasty or making up things just for no reason. I mean, I personally could never imagine attacking someone or judging someone for something like this. I mean, you just never know what someone is going through, so it's just a reminder to be kind always. I mean, there's a lot of people who go through a lot worse than this. At the end of the day, I'm lucky that I have amazing friends and family, and they know who I am and what I stand for and the person that I want to be, so I'm not going to let something like this define me. I'm not gonna let it bring me down. I'm pretty much just gonna use it to grow and become a stronger person," the SASKI Collection owner said. "You know, like, these things happen. This is not the first time something like this has happened to someone. Again, thank you guys for all the people who've sent supportive and kind messages."

"I'm super grateful for [the support] because I know I have a lot of true fans...Yeah, I know I have a lot of true fans that, um...Ugh, I didn't want to cry in this video," the fitness mentor said, fighting back tears the end of her video. "But yeah, I know I have a lot of true fans who just genuinely love me and support me and want me to succeed, and I don't want to let you guys down. That's pretty much the gist of what I wanted to say. Thanks for watching. Love you guys."