Model Recalls Leaving Kylie Jenner's Birthday Party on a Stretcher

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Aug. 13, 2018 7:55 AM
Australian Instagram influencer Tammy Hembrow has broken her silence after leaving Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday party on a stretcher and being driven to the hospital in an ambulance. Hembrow, who previously appeared in one of Khloe Kardashian's Good American campaigns, recently told E! News Australia she had befriended a few of the famous sisters. "They're super down-to-earth, nice girls," Hembrow revealed. "They're just normal people, like everyone else."
In a YouTube video published Sunday, Hembrow revealed what led to her early exit from Jenner's party at Delilah in West Hollywood last week, where guests included Ashley Benson, Chris Brown, Dave Chapelle, Jordan Clarkson, Cara Delevingne, Kevin Durant, Bella Hadid, Winnie Harlow, Stassi Karanikolaou, French Montana, The Weeknd and Jordyn Woods.
"So, firstly I just want to let everyone know that I'm OK. I've had a lot of concerned followers messaging me and asking if I'm just all right. So, I just want to clear that up and say, 'Yes, I'm OK.' So, basically what happened was I was in L.A. I was running off pretty much 30 hours no sleep. I was struggling to stay awake even when I was getting my hair and makeup done. I was literally sitting there, like, falling asleep. Like, I could barely keep my eyes open. I've been throwing myself into work way more than ever, and also, I have my kids the majority of the time," she told her YouTube subscribers. "[It's] literally been like a non-stop, on-the-go kind of thing."
Following her split with fiancé Reece Hawkins in June, Hembrow said, "I think because of the breakup I've been trying to keep myself busy and not really taking time to think about how I'm actually feeling or focusing on myself kind of thing. I probably, definitely shouldn't have been drinking because of how jet-lagged I was, because of how exhausted I was, and I already wasn't feeling well at all. I was honestly fine at that point, and I was talking to a bunch of my friends; I was catching up with some people. So, yeah, I pretty much collapsed. Honestly, I'm like already super, super embarrassed about it. I read a quote yesterday and it said, 'Make time for rest or your body will force you to slow down in ways you probably won't like.' And I feel like that couldn't be more true. Anyway, so the next day, I was obviously super embarrassed. I was with my friends, so we decided to, like, relax, do a little bit of shopping, not, like, just...I just kind of wanted to brush everything aside and just like...but obviously that's just not the best thing to do, not just for myself, but for my fans who have always been there for me and supported me."
Jenner, for her part, has not commented on Hembrow's early exit from her party.
As rumors about what led to her incident spread online, Hembrow was understandably upset. "Another thing I wanted to bring up is just people trolling or being nasty or making up things just for no reason. I mean, I personally could never imagine attacking someone or judging someone for something like this. I mean, you just never know what someone is going through, so it's just a reminder to be kind always. I mean, there's a lot of people who go through a lot worse than this. At the end of the day, I'm lucky that I have amazing friends and family, and they know who I am and what I stand for and the person that I want to be, so I'm not going to let something like this define me. I'm not gonna let it bring me down. I'm pretty much just gonna use it to grow and become a stronger person," the SASKI Collection owner said. "You know, like, these things happen. This is not the first time something like this has happened to someone. Again, thank you guys for all the people who've sent supportive and kind messages."
"I'm super grateful for [the support] because I know I have a lot of true fans...Yeah, I know I have a lot of true fans that, um...Ugh, I didn't want to cry in this video," the fitness mentor said, fighting back tears the end of her video. "But yeah, I know I have a lot of true fans who just genuinely love me and support me and want me to succeed, and I don't want to let you guys down. That's pretty much the gist of what I wanted to say. Thanks for watching. Love you guys."
