Lindsay Lohan Apologizes for Controversial #MeToo Comments

Lindsay Lohan is saying sorry.

More than a week since her controversial comments about women in the #MeToo Movement sparked headlines, the actress has issued an apology while trying to clarify what she meant.

In a recent interview with The Times, the 32-year-old resort mogul and upcoming reality star got on the topic of sexual misconduct in Hollywood and how she had not faced any such experiences in the industry.

"So, I don't really have anything to say. I can't speak on something I didn't live, right?" she told the interviewer. "Look, I am very supportive of women. Everyone goes through their own experiences in their own ways." However, according to the article, she said she "couldn't go along with the 'attention-seekers'"

"If it happens at that moment, you discuss it at that moment," Lohan continued to The Times, insisting that the person "make it a real thing" by filing a police report. Acknowledging that she was "going to really hate myself for saying this," she added, "I think by women speaking against all these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women."

"You have these girls who come out, who don't even know who they are, who do it for the attention. That is taking away from the fact that it happened," Lohan's comments concluded.