Did Chloë Grace Moretz Just Throw Shade at Brooklyn Beckham?

Just a few months after her split from Brooklyn Beckham, Chloe Grace Moretz opened up about the public breakup and what she's learned from it.

Back in April, the eldest son of Victoria Beckham and David Beckham was photographed kissing Playboy model Lexi Wood. While Beckham and Moretz had dated on and off again for years, the two had rekindled their romance about seven months prior. Moretz had also professed her love for Beckham via an Instagram birthday message just the month before.

"Breakups are hard across the board," Moretz told The Sunday Times. "But when every verified account on Twitter posts something about me, I get tagged. And every major publication is verified. So anytime they post something about a certain relationship, it pops up on my phone, which is how I find out about 90% of things."

When asked if she had any comment on her ex, Moretz initially claimed she wanted "nothing to be said." However, she then changed her mind and made a comment that could be interpreted as a jab at her ex.

"I'm not a big fan of PDAs in general," she continued. "I personally don't want to see people posted all over my phone making out."