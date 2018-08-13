2018 Emmys First Look: Colin Jost, Michael Che Get Political and Loving

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Aug. 13, 2018 9:00 AM
Please read this in Darrell Hammond's voice: Live from Los Angeles, it's the 2018 Emmys with your hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost!
E! News has your exclusive first look at the first promo for the 2018 Emmys with hosts and Saturday Night Live stars Che and Jost. "This year we decide who wins," Che said.
"No, it's still the voters," Jost corrects him.
"Yeah, we know how that works out," Che says. "Uh oh! Political!"
Watch the full preview above. Stay for Jost's message to Che.
While there is a political joke in the promo, things might not get too political. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Jost said, "It is kind of fun for us to do something that is not political.
NBC
"The exciting part is to do things about television and that particular awards ceremony and make it, in general, less political than normal," he said. "There's a lot to celebrate in television right now. It's a very strong time."
Saturday Night Live was nominated for numerous Emmys in 2018. Che and Jost are up for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and several performers, including Aidy Bryant, Leslie Jones, Kenan Thompson and Kate McKinnon are up for awards. Alec Baldwin, who won the Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy for his work on the series in 2017, is once again nominated.
The 2018 Emmys air Monday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?