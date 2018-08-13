Anna Kendrick Trolls Ryan Reynolds While Accepting 2018 Teen Choice Award

What's sweeter than a 2018 Teen Choice Awardsvictory? For Anna Kendrick, it's beating Ryan Reynolds.

The Pitch Perfect star won in both categories she was nominated in during Sunday night's award ceremony—one for Choice Comedy Actress and one for Choice Twit. As she took the stage to simultaneously accept the awards, she had some unexpected words for her fellow standout Twitter star.

"Did I just hear that I won Choice Twitter?" she asked as she took the stage. "The Twitter thing—I have so much fun on Twitter and I know Mindy [Kaling] and Kumail [Nanjiani] and stuff were nominated and also, I know Ryan Reynolds was nominated, so...in your face, Ryan!" Kendrick shouted ecstatically.

Kendrick clearly wasn't beating around the bush about her feelings. Unfortunately, Reynolds didn't score in the Choice Twit or Choice Summer Movie Actor. As she continued to rub it in his face, "Yeah, I beat you! Stay in your lane!"