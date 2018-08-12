Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean Reveal the Sex of Baby No. 2

It's a girl!

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Aldean shared the sex of their second child on Instagram today. The couple, who announced Brittany's pregnancy last month, wanted to do something special for Kendyl Aldean, 10, and Keeley Aldean, 15, Jason's children from his first marriage. "Kendyl's been..." Jason explained. "This is the only thing she's talked about for the last month."

Brittany and Jason shared the same footage from the "gender reveal" on their Instagram accounts. "Jason and I already know what it is," Brittany said. "This is just for the girls, to see their excitement." The sisters both predicted their stepmother would be welcoming a baby girl, and they were equally elated after they took turns swinging at balls, which released a pink dust.