Teen Choice Awards 2018: See the Riverdale Cast, Chloë Grace Moretz and More Stars Hit the Red Carpet

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
by Zach Johnson | Sun., Aug. 12, 2018 4:40 PM
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The pink carpet has been rolled out for t 2018 Teen Choice Awards!
Nick Cannon is hosting the show, celebrating the year's achievements in comedy, fashion, film, the internet, music, sports and television; Lele Pons is serving as Cannon's co-host. Previously announced performers include Khalid, Lauv, Evvie McKinney, Bebe Rexha and Meghan Trainor. Nominations were revealed in two waves in June, and fans cast votes via social media.
FOX is broadcasting the show live from The Forum in L.A. at 8 p.m.
Nominees and presenters including Olivia Holt, Chloe Kim, Chloe Grace Moretz and Nick Robinson were among the first stars to hit the pink carpet. Meanwhile, the cast of Riverdale—including KJ Apa, Madelaine Petsch and Cole Sprouse—flew in just to attend the annual event.
Flip through the arrivals gallery to see all of the red carpet looks, and tune in to Daily Pop tomorrow at 12 p.m. ET and E! News at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET for comprehensive coverage.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?