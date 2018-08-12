Millie Bobby Brown Had the Best Time at a Taylor Swift Reputation Tour Concert

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Aug. 12, 2018 1:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Taylor Swift, Millie Bobby Brown

Instagram

New squad member?

Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven on Netflix's Stranger Things, recently attended a Taylor Swift concert with her sisters Paige and Ava and got to meet the singer herself backstage. Millie, 14, posted on Saturday a selfie of herself with the pop star.

"Look what u made me do," she wrote.

Millie also shared many Instagram Story videos of herself and her family at the concert, showing them dancing and singing along to songs such as "Look What You Made Me Do" and "Bad Blood."

Taylor reposted a couple of her videos on her own Instagram Story.

Photos

Taylor Swift's reputation Tour Celebrity Cameos

Millie Bobby Brown, Sisters, Taylor Swift, Concert

Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown, Sisters, Taylor Swift, Concert

Instagram

The 28-year-old singer, known for her squad of celebrity mostly female friends, is in the midst of her Reputation tour and performed at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday.

Taylor will perform next on Tuesday in Tampa, Florida.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Millie Bobby Brown , Concerts , Top Stories , Apple News , Music , Stranger Things
Latest News
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley, Daughter, Ariana

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley and Their Baby Pose for Sweet Family Vacation Pic

Kristen Bell, Preschol Graduation, Instagram

Kristen Bell Tears Up at Daughter's Preschool Graduation

Kanye West, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Kanye West: "I Wasn't Stumped" by Jimmy Kimmel's Trump Question

Michael Consuelos, Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Congratulate Son Michael on Riverdale Role

Paris Jackson, Katherine Jackson, Soundflowers, Band

Paris Jackson Gets Support From Grandma Katherine at Her New Band's Concert

Kylie Jenner, 21st, Birthday, Las Vegas

Kylie Jenner Continues 21st Birthday Celebration in Las Vegas

Idris Elba

Idris Elba Responds to New James Bond Rumors and Leaves Fans Shaken

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.