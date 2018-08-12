Millie Bobby Brown Had the Best Time at a Taylor Swift Reputation Tour Concert

New squad member?

Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven on Netflix's Stranger Things, recently attended a Taylor Swift concert with her sisters Paige and Ava and got to meet the singer herself backstage. Millie, 14, posted on Saturday a selfie of herself with the pop star.

"Look what u made me do," she wrote.

Millie also shared many Instagram Story videos of herself and her family at the concert, showing them dancing and singing along to songs such as "Look What You Made Me Do" and "Bad Blood."

Taylor reposted a couple of her videos on her own Instagram Story.