Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Congratulate Son Michael on Riverdale Role

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Aug. 12, 2018 10:56 AM
Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelosare ecstatic their son Michael Consuelos will appear on Riverdale.
It was reported on Friday that the 21-year-old, the couple's eldest child, will make his big TV acting debut and play a younger version of Mark's character, Hiram Lodge, in a flashback episode during the upcoming third season of the hit CW series.
"Bucket list moment for Mom and Dad," Mark wrote on Instagram on Saturday, alongside a photo of him and Michael. "Congrats to my son Michael on being cast as the younger (and much better and handsomer) Hiram.. We are so proud. Love you MJC #riverdale #bucketlist."
"Congrats Michael on being cast as young Hiram Lodge on @thecwriverdale," Kelly wrote on her own page, joking, "However @instasuelos and i would like to take this opportunity to remind you and your siblings that as your fiduciaries we are hereby entitled to 10% of all future earnings hereto wit, or something like that."
Michael has dabbled in acting, appearing in a 2012 Funny or Die sketch with his parents and voicing characters on the animated shows Go, Diego, Go! and Duck Dodgers.
Mark and Kelly are also parents to daughter Lola Consuelos, 17, and son Joaquin Consuelos, 15.
Riverdale season three is set to premiere on October 10.
