Paris Jackson Gets Support From Grandma Katherine at Her New Band's Concert

Paris Jackson shares her late father Michael Jackson's passion for making music and her grandma couldn't be prouder.

Katherine Jackson, 88, who is rarely seen in public, attended her granddaughter's second-ever concert with her new acoustic rock duo The Soundflowers at the Canyon Sessions fundraiser for F–k Cancer in Los Angeles on Saturday.

"F--k. I can't believe my grandma made it to our second live show ever," Paris, previously known for her modeling career, wrote on Instagram, alongside a slideshow of photos from the event. "And she actually liked it!?!!! I was s--tting my pants. I love you so much grandma. I'm so happy we got to play for you and to play for such an incredible cause. @thesoundflowers @canyonsessions @austinbrown #fcancer."