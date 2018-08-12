Kylie Jenner Continues 21st Birthday Celebration in Las Vegas

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Aug. 12, 2018 9:42 AM

And the party goes on...Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday celebration continued in Sin City this weekend.

Now that she's of legal drinking (and gambling) age, what better place to party than Las Vegas? Two days after celebrating her 21st birthday with family and friends at home in Los Angeles, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star traveled with her pals to the Nevada city on Saturday and partied with them into Sunday morning.

Her boyfriend Travis Scott, father of their six-month-old daughter Stormi Webster, performed at the Marquee nightclub at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and also celebrated his album Astroworld debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart. Kylie and her friends watched the show from a VIP table, E! News has learned.

The reality star turned heads with two revealing looks—a one-shoulder, sparkling mini dress and a strapless black pinstriped crop top and matching pants.

Kylie's guests included BFF Jordyn WoodsTiffany SoryaStassi KaranikolaouYris Palmer and assistant Victoria Villarroel.

Kylie was presented with a two-tier birthday cake adorned with a photo she had recently shared of her with Stormi. Her family had ordered the Hansen Cakes creation for her, E! News has learned.

"Happy birthday sis," DJ Chase B wrote on an Instagram Story video of Kylie taking a photo of her cake. "Now take 21 shots."

—Additional reporting by Mike Vulpo

