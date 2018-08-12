Kylie Jenner Continues 21st Birthday Celebration in Las Vegas

And the party goes on...Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday celebration continued in Sin City this weekend.

Now that she's of legal drinking (and gambling) age, what better place to party than Las Vegas? Two days after celebrating her 21st birthday with family and friends at home in Los Angeles, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star traveled with her pals to the Nevada city on Saturday and partied with them into Sunday morning. Her boyfriend Travis Scott, father of their six-month-old daughter Stormi Webster, was performing at the Marquee in Las Vegas.

The reality star turned heads with two revealing looks—a one-shoulder, sparkling mini dress and a strapless black pinstriped crop top and matching pants.

Kylie's guests included BFF Jordyn Woods, Tiffany Sorya, Stassi Karanikolaou, Yris Palmer and assistant Victoria Villarroel.