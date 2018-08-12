Idris Elba Responds to New James Bond Rumors and Leaves Fans Shaken

Will Idris Elba ever be able to say, "Bond, James Bond" on the big screen?

For about seven years, there have been rumors that the British 45-year-old Luther and Thor star would succeed Daniel Craig and become the first black actor to play 007. Speculation recently began again, following a U.K. tabloid report, which was later debunked.

On Sunday, Elba left fans shaken—and stirred—with a cryptic tweet that may indicate the truth, and may also just be some good old-fashioned trolling.

"My name's Elba, Idris Elba," he wrote.

He later tweeted, "Don't believe the HYPE..." much to fans' disappointment.