Real Housewives of Potomac's Candiace Dillard Marries Chris Bassett

However, wedding planning wasn't the easiest thing for Dillard. During an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the bride described the planning process as a "f--king nightmare."

"We're making it through," she said. "It's happening."

The 2013 Miss United States winner and her now-husband met while working at a restaurant. They first developed a friendship and then a romance. Bassett popped the question in front of family and friends in May 2017. The reality star called the proposal the "ultimate surprise."

"To have everyone that I loved there was amazing," she said on an episode of RHOP. "It was really special to me that he cared enough to execute my dream."