Mark Hamill Once Advised Arnold Schwarzenegger to Lose His Accent and Last Name

Mark Hamill didn't give Arnold Schwarzenegger the best advice at the start of the Austrian-American actor's career.

On Saturday, the Star Wars actor admitted he once told the Terminator star to lose his accent and change his last name. Luckily, Schwarzenegger didn't listen.

"Arnold Schwarzenegger asked me for advice when he was just starting out," Hamill tweeted. "I told him to lose his accent for a wider range of roles & to change his last name since no one could pronounce it. He did the opposite & became one of the biggest stars EVER."

Still, Schwarzenegger didn't seem to have any hard feelings toward Hamill for his recommendation.

"Your advice was absolutely correct under any normal circumstances, and those were the rules back then," the Jingle All the Way star replied. "I just happen to be a rule-breaker."