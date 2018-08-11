Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Were Twinning on Dinner Date

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were twinning on their latest date night.

The 39-year-old Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy star and the 28-year-old author and daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver had a late dinner with friends from the Zoe Church at the Beauty & Essex restaurant in Los Angeles on Friday night and were photographed outside. Chris was all smiles in a long sleeve denim shirt and black jeans. Katherine covered up in a denim jacket and black pants.

The couple appeared to be in high spirits as they shared dishes like tomato soup dumplings, Thai shrimp and tuna poke and filet with their pals, E! News has learned.

On Saturday morning, Chris and Katherine attended the annual Zoe Conference at the Wiltern Theatre. The two were spotted hugging and the actor was seen whispering in her ear and touching the small of her back, a source told E! News.

Chris and Katherine have been spotted together several times since they first sparked romance rumors in June, when they were photographed together on a picnic near Santa Barbara, California. A source later E! News that the two had been on multiple dates in the weeks beforehand. They have not commented on the status of their relationship.