Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Lavish 21st Birthday Presents

Everything's coming up roses for birthday girl Kylie Jenner, who has also added two new vehicles to her collection.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star officially turned 21 on Friday and celebrated the night before at a lavish party with family and friends, including boyfriend Travis Scott. On Friday, she showed off some of her gifts on Snapchat.

She received a '50s Rolls Royce from Scott and also received a pink Can-Am Spyder with custom unicorn print.

She also received several custom birthday cakes and elaborate floral arrangements. Her front patio and yard was also decorated with hundreds of red roses.

Estimated value of all her gifts? At least $100,000.

Check out photos of Kylie's birthday presents.