Khloe Kardashian Shows PDA With Tristan Thompson After Labeling Relationship Status as "Complicated"

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Aug. 11, 2018 10:09 AM
While things may be "complicated" between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson after his cheating scandal, the two looked closer than ever on a late-night date on Friday night.
The two went clubbing together and stayed out until early Saturday morning. Khloe posted on Snapchat a video of her and Tristan showing some PDA while dancing to a remix of Bomba Estéreo's "To My Love." A day earlier, Khloe attended sister Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday party without the Cleveland Cavaliers player, who was in Canada, joining his younger brother Amari Thompson at the Amari Thompson Soiree benefiting Epilepsy Toronto.
In April, just before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True Thompson in Cleveland, there were several reports that claimed Tristan had gotten cozy with other women. He has not commented on the cheating scandal and he and Khloe have remained together, spending the past month or so at her home in Los Angeles. He has also made peace with the family, who were "heartbroken" for Khloe.
Omg why did Khloé have an “it’s complicated” cup last night? And the fact that Tristan didn’t show up to the party 🤔 pic.twitter.com/HJ03nxdAxG— . (@MTA_1996) August 11, 2018
so khloe had a green cup huh 👀 pic.twitter.com/5hWnHnvqMi— The Stan Edit ✨ (@TheStanEdit) August 10, 2018
At Kylie's birthday party, social media videos from Khloe's friends showed the reality star partying while holding a green Solo cup. Guests could choose between three colors, with each symbolizing a relationship status: Yellow for "Single AF," pink for "Taken" and green for "It's Complicated."
Tristan wasn't just missing from the party in the person; his likeness was missing from a mural of Kylie's family and friends that was displayed at the bash.
In June, Khloe tweeted at a fan who called her a "hypocrite" for remaining with Tristan despite the scandal, "You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I'm proud of my strength."
Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?