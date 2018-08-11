Khloe Kardashian Shows PDA With Tristan Thompson After Labeling Relationship Status as "Complicated"

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Aug. 11, 2018 10:09 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

While things may be "complicated" between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson after his cheating scandal, the two looked closer than ever on a late-night date on Friday night.

The two went clubbing together and stayed out until early Saturday morning. Khloe posted on Snapchat a video of her and Tristan showing some PDA while dancing to a remix of Bomba Estéreo's "To My Love." A day earlier, Khloe attended sister Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday party without the Cleveland Cavaliers player, who was in Canada, joining his younger brother Amari Thompson at the Amari Thompson Soiree benefiting Epilepsy Toronto.

In April, just before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True Thompson in Cleveland, there were several reports that claimed Tristan had gotten cozy with other women. He has not commented on the cheating scandal and he and Khloe have remained together, spending the past month or so at her home in Los Angeles. He has also made peace with the family, who were "heartbroken" for Khloe.

Photos

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson: Romance Rewind

At Kylie's birthday party, social media videos from Khloe's friends showed the reality star partying while holding a green Solo cup. Guests could choose between three colors, with each symbolizing a relationship status: Yellow for "Single AF," pink for "Taken" and green for "It's Complicated."

Tristan wasn't just missing from the party in the person; his likeness was missing from a mural of Kylie's family and friends that was displayed at the bash.

In June, Khloe tweeted at a fan who called her a "hypocrite" for remaining with Tristan despite the scandal, "You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I'm proud of my strength."

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , Tristan Thompson , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Lavish 21st Birthday Presents

Pink

Pink Returns to the Stage After Hospitalization With Support from Katy Perry and Hugh Jackman

Viola Davis, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

How Viola Davis Overcame Poverty and Became a Hollywood Powerhouse

Carrie Underwood, Baby Bump

Carrie Underwood Debuts Baby Bump After Revealing She's Pregnant

ESC: Jenna Dewan

Saturday Savings: Jenna Dewan's Off-Shoulder Jumpsuit Is Only $25

Matt Damon, Chris Hemsworth, Bromance

Inside Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon's Globe-Trotting Bromance

Shopping: Belt Bags

11 Belt Bags You Can Wear as a Crossbody Just Like the Celebs

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.