Pink Returns to the Stage After Hospitalization With Support from Katy Perry and Hugh Jackman

Pink made a spectacular stage comeback on Saturday after a week-long illness, with support from fans and a couple of celebrity guests!

The singer had recently postponed four Beautiful Trauma tour concerts in Sydney, Australia, and recently spent time in a hospital to treat a gastric virus and dehydration.

On Friday night, she performed at the city's Qudos Bank Arena, showcasing her signature aerial dance moves. Fellow pop star Katy Perry, who is also on tour and will perform at the venue in a couple of days, and Australian actor Hugh Jackman attended Pink's concert.