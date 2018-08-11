Pink Returns to the Stage After Hospitalization With Support from Katy Perry and Hugh Jackman

BRENDON THORNE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
by Corinne Heller | Sat., Aug. 11, 2018 8:57 AM
BRENDON THORNE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Pink made a spectacular stage comeback on Saturday after a week-long illness, with support from fans and a couple of celebrity guests!
The singer had recently postponed four Beautiful Trauma tour concerts in Sydney, Australia, and recently spent time in a hospital to treat a gastric virus and dehydration.
On Friday night, she performed at the city's Qudos Bank Arena, showcasing her signature aerial dance moves. Fellow pop star Katy Perry, who is also on tour and will perform at the venue in a couple of days, and Australian actor Hugh Jackman attended Pink's concert.
BRENDON THORNE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Pink posted on her Instagram page a photo of her 7-year-old daughter Willow playing with Perry, writing, "Thank you @katyperry for coming to the show and for pretending to be a lizard with my girl:) we love you darlin'! ❤️"
"The amazing @pink One of the best concerts I have ever seen! And, she's been sick all week. Inspiring," Jackman wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of him standing with Pink backstage at her show.
"Some people, if you can believe it, are even better in real life," Pink wrote. "This guy is one of those rare unicorns. and my daughter was damn happy too."
The amazing @pink One of the best concerts I have ever seen! And, she’s been sick all week. Inspiring
A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on
, absolutely amazing show tonight here in Sydney. My First ever show of yours and it was just wow.— alyssa weston (@WestonAlyssa) August 11, 2018
At the Sydney show tonight with my family you were outstanding you are such a inspiration congratulations on a awesome job well done we love you @Pink— Lisa Blaikie (@LisaBlaikie) August 11, 2018
Just before her hospitalization, Pink drew controversy when paparazzi photos showed her lounging on a beach with her daughter Willow. She fired back, saying that she had scheduled her short break with her kids in advance and that she had recently been treated for illness.
Pink is set to perform again in Sydney on Sunday before heading to Brisbane. Her canceled Sydney concerts, which were to take place on August 3, and August 6 through August 9, were rescheduled to August 24, and September 17 through September 19.
Khloe Kardashian Shows PDA With Tristan Thompson After Labeling Relationship Status as "Complicated"
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?