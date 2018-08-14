EXCLUSIVE!

Married at First Sight's Mia Confronted by Tristan's Mom After Arrest

Mia Bally's husband may have forgiven her, but what about her mother-in-law?

Just a couple of weeks after the Married at First Sight star found herself in a legal situation, it's time for the newlywed to share the truth with other members of Tristan Thompson's family.

In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's all-new episode, the couple can't help but recall their dramatic first weeks of marriage to Tristan's mom Kathy.

"She gave me little pieces of the truth and then she lied to me," Tristan shared. "She didn't trust me."

As for Mia, she's still trying to relive the long nights in jail.

Photos

Married at First Sight Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

Tristan Thompson, Married at First Sight

Lifetime

"It was so scary especially when you've never had a run-in with the law before," Mia shared. "Like oh my goodness, what is going to happen?"

Mia was ultimately released from jail after two days and her charges were dropped. She claimed in previous episodes that everything was a mistake in her identity.

So what does Kathy think of all of this? Let's just say she has some more questions that need to be answered.

"I mean, this is kind of difficult," Kathy explained. "I was a prison guard and I prayed for you because I know what they do to pretty girls."

 She continued, "Now have you told him everything that would affect him?" What a tease producers!

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. only on Lifetime.

"Grey's Anatomy" Stars Reflect on 15 Seasons of the Show

