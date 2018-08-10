Erika Christensen Gives Birth to a Baby Girl Named Polly

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Max Mara
Erika Christensen has given birth to a baby girl.
The Parenthood star welcomed her second child with husband Cole Maness on Friday. She shared the news on Instagram, revealing that baby Polly was born at home.
"It happened!" she wrote. "It happened this morning. And it will go down in family history because baby girl's own, incredible Dad delivered her all by himself. My fault entirely as I didn't know she would come so quickly and didn't call the doc until far too late. He came straight over and arrived about one minute after she joined us in the world. Haha! My Mom too. You should've seen their faces when they walked in to hear her little wail. Mom immediately took this picture. So epic. 9:21a (we think) at 7lbs 8oz (we think). Doc didn't have time to grab the baby scale in his rush. Meet Ms. Polly. She's chubby-cheeked and rosy and so beautiful."
Fans had a feeling the actress' due date was near after she posted images of her family enjoying a beach day on Instagram.
"Naps on naps!" she wrote next to a picture of her lounging on a beach towel with her baby bump. "Made one last beach day before baby. I do assume it's any day now." The celeb then later confirmed her due date was Thursday.
She also wrote that she was "pregnant AF" on Instagram after attending the premiere of The Spy Who Dumped Me at the end of July.
While Christensen initially planned to keep the sex of the child a secret, she accidentally spilled the beans while attending a dinner for the 2018 Women in Film Face of the Future event in June. The star told reporters her "little one will learn a lot from her sister."
"Oh, well, there you go," she said upon realizing the slip-up.
She also confirmed the sex of the child the next day on Instagram by writing "It's a" with a series of pink emojis.
Christensen first shared her pregnancy news back in May.
"ALL ABOUT THE ANGLE. #swipe #secrets," she wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of her baby bump. She later joked she "didn't just eat a burrito."
Even her daughter Shane got in on the excitement by wearing a "big sister" T-shirt. After making the announcement, Christensen revealed she was "a little further along" than she initially let on.
She also continued to update fans on her pregnancy journey by posting pictures of her growing bump. In addition, she told reporters at the aforementioned event that she had been craving salty foods.
Christensen and her husband welcomed their first child in June 2016.
Congratulations to the happy family!