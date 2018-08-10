Under the Sea: A Descendants Story Coming to Disney Channel

Mirror, mirror on the wall: Who's the baddest of them all?

Just moments ago, during the premiere of the Disney Channel Original Movie Freaky Friday, fans got a sneak peek at Under the Sea: A Descendants Story, debuting this fall on the network. New and returning actors to the franchise include Cameron Boyce as Carlos, Dove Cameron as Mal, Sofia Carson as Evie, Anna Cathcart as Dizzy, Christian Convrey as Squeaky, Brenna D'Amico as Jane, Thomas Doherty as Harry, Zachary Gibson as Doug, Jedidiah Goodacre as Chad, Mitchell Hope as Ben, Cheyenne Jackson as Hades, Sarah Jeffery as Audrey, Jadah Marie as Celia, Judith Maxie as Queen Leah, China Anne McClain as Uma, Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother, Dan Payne as Beast, Dylan Playfair as Gil, Luke Roessler as Squirmy, Jamal Sims as Dr. Facilier, Booboo Stewart as Jay and Keegan Connor Tracy as Belle.

Directed by Kenny Ortega, from a script by executive producers Josann McGibbon and Sara Parriott, Descendants 3 also sees the return of costume designer Kara Saun, executive producer Wendy Japhet, producer Shawn Williamson and production designer Mark Hofeling.