How Nicki Minaj's New Song "Barbie Dreams" May Have Just Reignited One of Her Oldest Feuds

For those Minaj fans who maybe might not have the strongest grasp on the history of hip-hop, there's a reason why the rapper starts the track off with the shout out, "RIP to B.I.G. Classic s--t." That's because the beat and concept for the track are lifted from The Notorious B.I.G.'s 1994 track "Just Playing (Dreams)." In that track, found on the late rapper's album Ready to Die—his only release before his murder in 1997—Biggie rattles off a list of all the women in R&B whom he'd like to have sex with. It's a funny song—albeit slightly misogynistic by today's standards—and it's not hard to see why Minaj would want to put her own very audacious spin on it, flipping the script on all the rap dudes who've apparently tried to bed her.

"This is culture, this is BIGGIE!!!!! New York!!!! This is FUN," Minaj tweeted after the album dropped and the song became one of the day's longest-lasting trending topics on Twitter. "Light hearted fun FUN."

It also let's Minaj take one more jab at one of her oldest foes: Lil' Kim.