Saturday Savings: Jenna Dewan's Off-Shoulder Jumpsuit Is Only $25

When it comes to shopping for new clothes, most people want two things: comfort and style.

Jenna Dewan's airport outfit has both.

This week, the World of Dance host appeared at LAX airport, wearing an off-shoulder jumpsuit from Cotton On. The look is perfect for traveling, as it's non-constricting, very cute and effortless to style. She paired her striped number with aviator glasses, a nude sweater and taupe-hued sandals to create a look that's perfect for summer, whether you jetting off to a vacation or looking for a casual and comfortable all-occasion look.

The best part: Her standout jumpsuit is only $25! Originally priced at $35, it's now 29% off.