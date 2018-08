Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and Jen Harley Are ''Back Together'' After Months of Turmoil

Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and Jen Harley are "back together" and currently spending time with their baby girl Ariana Sky in Puerto Rico.

"They've been quiet about it but it's been about a month now," a source tells E! News. "They want peace and they want things to work out for the baby's sake." The insider adds that this new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will be "crazy."

"There was so much up and down with them, so much drama, and the cameras caught a lot of it," the source tells us.

After months of turmoil, the duo posed for an Instagram Story photo together on Friday in San Juan, with Ronnie's arm around Jen's shoulder.