11 Belt Bags You Can Wear as a Crossbody Just Like the Celebs

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Aug. 11, 2018 6:00 AM

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Whether you're a purse girl or not, you've got stuff to carry and that's the bottom line.

Like it or not, you have needs. What if your lips get chapped? You're going to be looking for a lip balm. You've probably got a lip gloss and a lipstick on hand, too, now that we're talking about it. But that's just the start of it. We could rattle off a list of goes-with-you everywhere essentials, but we don't have that kind of time. The time we do have is going to be dedicated to shopping for a belt bag we can wear in a fun new way.

Hey, if the celebs can take a risk and wear these throwback carryalls strapped across their bodies, we can too. And we're pretty excited about it, TBH.

Studded

BUY IT: Pink Haley Claire Belt Bag, $25 

Striped

BUY IT: KATE SPADE NEW YORK Watson Lane Betty Nylon Belt Bag, $98

Metallic

BUY IT: Kendall + Kylie Olympia Belt Bag, $25

Eyelet-Embellished

BUY IT: SEE BY CHLOÉ Kriss Eyelet-Embellished Patent Textured-Leather Belt Bag, $295

Two Tone

BUY IT: Botkier Vivi Calfskin Leather Convertible Belt Bag, $148

Stars

BUY IT: Stella McCartney Stella Star Belt Bag, $656

Quilted

BUY IT: SAINT LAURENT Lou Quilted Leather Belt Bag, $950

Gucci

BUY IT: Gucci GG Marmont Matelassé Velvet Belt Bag, $980

Crushed Velvet

BUY IT: EASTPAK SPRINGER CRUSHED MERLOT PACK, $36

TURQUOISE Trail Pack

BUY IT: HERSCHEL SUPPLY CO. TOUR MEDIUM TRAIL HIP PACK, $49

Satin Pouch

BUY IT: Elizabeth and James Satin Fanny Pack, $195

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

