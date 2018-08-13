The Highs and Lows of TV Remakes: Fandoms, Failures and Success

To remake, reboot or revive, that seems to be the burning question in Hollywood.

As the television landscape continues to grow, from traditional broadcast networks to basic and premium cable to streaming platforms—even Walmart might launch a streaming platform—established properties are a hot commodity. These older shows and/or movie properties have an already established brand familiarity and potential audience built in, which is a blessing and a curse.

Look at what happened when The CW ordered a Charmed reboot to pilot. Original series star Holly Marie Combs took to social media and slammed the project. "Here's the thing. Until you ask us to rewrite it like Brad Kern did weekly don't even think of capitalizing on our hard work," Combs tweeted. "Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye."