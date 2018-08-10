Nicki Minaj Drops Her Album Queen: Breaking Down Her Lyrics About Drake, DJ Khaled and More

The Queen has arrived.

After four years of keeping fans on their toes, Nicki Minaj has officially released her long-awaited fourth studio album, titled Queen, and the star certainly has a lot to say. The 19-track album has been fueling serious anticipation since the Grammy-nominated rapper first revealed in April that a new album was on its way after her musical hiatus.

Well, the long wait may have been worth it considering Minaj has called it her personal "best."

"I didn't lie. This album is really my best, trust me," she said while debuting the album on Apple Music's Beats 1 on Friday. "Whole way around."

While the album overall has sent fans rapping into the weekend, there are a few specific verses that demand some attention. Without further ado, allow us to break down the new beats: