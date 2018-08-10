Shapewear You Can Wear In Public for #NationalShapewearDay

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Aug. 10, 2018 12:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shopping: Shaepwear

If you've ever test driven shapewear of any kind, we don't have to tell you what a lifesaver it can be.

It doesn't matter your shape or size, everyone can benefit from a little smoothing action here and there. Most of the time it's a necessary investment when a cocktail dress or a pencil skirt is involved because, well, it's tighter than normal and there's no room for mishaps.

And since today happens to be #NationalShapewearDay, we got to thinking. If shapewear makes us feel like our best selves, why not wear it out and about in broad daylight? But hold up, we're not suggesting you wear high-waisted flesh-colored biker shorts in public. 

We do, however, think there are some sexy bodysuits, bodycon dresses and even leggings you'd dare to be seen in by others.

Shopping: Shaepwear

Stretch-Mesh Thong Bodysuit

BUY IT: SPANX Haute Contour Nouveau Stretch-Mesh Thong Bodysuit, $148

Shopping: Shaepwear

Velvet Leggings

BUY IT: SPANX® Velvet Leggings, $98

Shopping: Shaepwear

Grey Tee Bodysuit

BUY IT: Yummie Ruby Thong Bodysuit, $34

Article continues below

Shopping: Shaepwear

Stretch-Jersey Slip Dress

BUY IT: WOLFORD Stretch-Jersey Slip, $315

Shopping: Shaepwear

Shaping Tank

BUY IT: Yumie Shaping Tank, $34

Shopping: Shaepwear

Crop Shaper Leggings

BUY IT: SPANX Crop Shaper Leggings, $68

Article continues below

Shopping: Shaepwear

High Waist Moto Leggings

BUY IT: SPANX® High Waist Moto Leggings, $114

Shopping: Shaepwear

Control Stretch Slip Dress

BUY IT: COMMANDO Two-Faced Tech Control Stretch Slip $90

Shopping: Shaepwear

Seamed Leggings

BUY IT: LYSSÉ Center Seam Ponte Leggings, $78

Article continues below

Shopping: Shaepwear

Control Top Faux Leather Leggings

BUY IT: Commando Control Top Faux Leather Leggings, $98

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Fashion , Life/Style , Top Stories , VG
Latest News
ESC: Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner

Every Outfit the Kardashian Sisters Wore to Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Party

ESC: Best Dressed, Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba Is a Beauty in Blush and More Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Met Gala 2017, Best Beauty, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's 21! Ring in Her Big Birthday With Some of Her Best Looks!

ESC: Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige Shares Why Hoops Are Iconic and a Wardrobe Must-Have

Shopping: Plaid

14 Plaid Pieces That Are Far From a School Uniform

Mary J. Blige & Simone I. Smith on New Jewelry Line, Sister Love

Mary J. Blige Reveals Her Favorite Hairstyle

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.