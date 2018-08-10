Shapewear You Can Wear In Public for #NationalShapewearDay

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Aug. 10, 2018 12:18 PM
If you've ever test driven shapewear of any kind, we don't have to tell you what a lifesaver it can be.
It doesn't matter your shape or size, everyone can benefit from a little smoothing action here and there. Most of the time it's a necessary investment when a cocktail dress or a pencil skirt is involved because, well, it's tighter than normal and there's no room for mishaps.
And since today happens to be #NationalShapewearDay, we got to thinking. If shapewear makes us feel like our best selves, why not wear it out and about in broad daylight? But hold up, we're not suggesting you wear high-waisted flesh-colored biker shorts in public.
We do, however, think there are some sexy bodysuits, bodycon dresses and even leggings you'd dare to be seen in by others.
BUY IT: SPANX Haute Contour Nouveau Stretch-Mesh Thong Bodysuit, $148
BUY IT: SPANX® Velvet Leggings, $98
BUY IT: Yummie Ruby Thong Bodysuit, $34
BUY IT: WOLFORD Stretch-Jersey Slip, $315
BUY IT: Yumie Shaping Tank, $34
BUY IT: SPANX Crop Shaper Leggings, $68
BUY IT: SPANX® High Waist Moto Leggings, $114
BUY IT: COMMANDO Two-Faced Tech Control Stretch Slip $90
BUY IT: LYSSÉ Center Seam Ponte Leggings, $78
BUY IT: Commando Control Top Faux Leather Leggings, $98
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
