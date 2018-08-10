Caroline Wozniaki Planning a "Pretty Small Wedding"

Tennis pro Caroline Wozniaki and basketball player David Lee are counting down the days until they say, "I do."

Lee put a ring on it last November, during a romantic trip to Bora Bora, and now they're in full wedding planning mode. In Hamptons magazine's latest issue, Wozniacki shares some new details on their big day and also opens up about her best friend—and fellow tennis star—Serena Williams.

Wozniacki politely declines to reveal too much about what guests can expect at her nuptials. "We're keeping it to ourselves. All I can say is it will be a pretty small wedding," she teases. "We're really excited about it. I can't say much more than that."

And although she doesn't mention which label she hopes to wear when she walks down the aisle, Wozniacki does name Stella McCartney and Victoria Beckham as two of her favorite fashion designers. "There's something so special about Chanel, which you can dress up or down," she also says. "Reiss does great summer stuff."