Mariah Carey Cancels Australia and New Zealand Tour Dates

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Aug. 10, 2018 7:58 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Mariah Carey

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation

Some heartbreaking news from Mariah Carey her upcoming tour dates in Australia and New Zealand have been canceled. 

The Grammy-winning songstress was scheduled to head down under in October for a handful of performances previously rescheduled from February. However, as the star confirmed in a statement issued on Thursday, the new dates for her #1's Tour have also been called off. 

"It is with much regret that I am unable to visit Australia & New Zealand later this year, however I promise to find new dates soon," a statement from Carey posted on MJR Presents read. "I've been working away on new music and I cannot wait to share it with you later this year."

MJR Presents, the event management company behind Carey's oceanic leg of the tour, said on Thursday that the cancelation stems from a scheduling conflict and new dates for the area have yet to be determined. 

Photos

Fashion Spotlight: Mariah Carey

"We are disappointed that Mariah's shows are canceled but look forward to hearing her new material soon," MJR Presents added in its own statement. "Full refunds will be given to all ticket holders from their original point of purchase and we apologize for the inconvenience to fans and ticket holders."

Additionally, the company noted that all current ticket holders will receive an email from their ticket provider confirming a full refund.

There has been no word as of yet on the scheduled second leg of the tour in Asia. 

E! News has reached out to Carey's camp for further comment. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Mariah Carey , Music , Concerts , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Talk "A Star Is Born" Chemistry

Awkwafina Talks "Crazy Rich Asians" Improv & Her Moniker

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Cancels Remaining Tour Dates After Entering Rehab

Cher, Dancing Queen

Cher to Release ABBA Cover Album, Dancing Queen, in September

Ashlee Simpson Ross, Even Ross, Diana Ross

See Diana Ross Mentor Ashlee Simpson Ross & Evan Ross in the Recording Studio in New ASHLEE+EVAN Promos!

Taylor Swift

How Taylor Swift Carefully Came Out of the Woods and Back Into the Hollywood Spotlight

Erika Jayne, Watch What Happens Live

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Erika Jayne Announces the Pretty Mess Tour

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.