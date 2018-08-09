14 Plaid Pieces That Are Far From a School Uniform

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Aug. 9, 2018 5:02 PM
True or false: There's something about a classic plaid pattern that makes us all think of back-to-school time.
Listen, we're all for cooler weather and getting reacquainted with our pre-summer routines, but we're less excited about the idea of wearing something that looks like a middle school uniform (no offense). That's not to say we don't like checks, but if we're going to go there, it needs to feel fresh. More grown up and sophisticated, if you will.
We're thinking less pleated knee-length skirts and boxy jumpers and more off-the-shoulder crop tops, slip dresses and more.
Believe us when we tell you these 14 pieces will instantly reinvigorate your adoration for your childhood wardrobe. Go on, take a look!
BUY IT: Lovers + Friends Sabra Coat, $248
BUY IT: About Us Celine Plaid Pants, $66
BUY IT: Zimmermann Cady Tapered Pants, $185
BUY IT: Parker Chris Skirt, $188
BUY IT: BCBGeneration Ruffle Overlay Top, $68
BUY IT: Rag & Bone Janet Dress, $450
BUY IT: EQUIPMENT Keira Tie-Front Checked Cotton-Broadcloth Shirt, $84
BUY IT: Know One Cares Plaid Pants, $25
BUY IT: Petersyn Freya Top, $226
BUY IT: Vince Plaid Slip Midi Dress, $160
BUY IT: St. John Anna Plaid Knit Shorts, $198
BUY IT: ACNE STUDIOS Plaid Intarsia Wool-Blend Mini Skirt, $18
BUY IT: Acne Studios Alexa Checked Wool-Blend Coat, $594
