14 Plaid Pieces That Are Far From a School Uniform

True or false: There's something about a classic plaid pattern that makes us all think of back-to-school time.

Listen, we're all for cooler weather and getting reacquainted with our pre-summer routines, but we're less excited about the idea of wearing something that looks like a middle school uniform (no offense). That's not to say we don't like checks, but if we're going to go there, it needs to feel fresh. More grown up and sophisticated, if you will.

We're thinking less pleated knee-length skirts and boxy jumpers and more off-the-shoulder crop tops, slip dresses and more.