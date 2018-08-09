Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Speaks Out After Ryan Edwards' Arrest

Bookout went on to say, "Anytime anything has ever gone on that's really bad, his main concern is being able to spend time with his Mimi and Papa. And so Taylor [McKinney] and I and Jen [Edwards] and Larry [Edwards] always just make sure to be [on the same page]. We're not always going to get along or agree with each other but the four of us do a really good job of making sure that everything is good for Bentley and Bentley gets to spend time with them and in that aspect everything is normal for Bentley."

Edwards is currently expecting a child with his wife Mackenzie Edwards, who Bookout does not have a relationship with.

"No. Negative. I'm not really interested," Bookout said on the podcast. "It's going to be tough when the baby is born because just like Jade and Maverick, Hudson is [Bentley's] stepbrother. The baby is going to be his half brother. And we don't like to say step or half. Its brother-sister, brother-sister, no matter what. So it will be a struggle to find a way to make sure that no matter what's going on with Ryan that Bentley has a relationship with both brothers, Hudson and the new baby."