Why Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Had to Remake A Star Is Born Together

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga had "immediate chemistry" the first time they met.
This October, the 43-year-old Oscar nominee and the 32-year-old Grammy winner will star in the A Star Is Born remake. Cooper plays rockstar Jackson Maine who discovers a talented singer named Ally (Gaga). The decision to co-star in the movie together came shortly after the duo met at her house.
"We sat down at the piano at my house and I heard him sing and I remember I stopped playing. I was like, 'Oh my gosh, Bradley, you can sing,' And then we kept going," Gaga tells Entertainment Weekly. "Before we knew it, we were harmonizing. And he filmed us doing it. We have a tape of the first time we ever sang together."
"It's on my phone," Cooper shares with the magazine. "When I look at it now I'm like, 'Oh my God. How could she say yes? I'm not that good."
Talking about their "instant chemistry," Gaga says, "Before I knew it, I was making him spaghetti and meatballs. It felt right. I was really kind of willing to do anything to show the studio and to show him that I had what it took to play this role."
But Cooper says that Gaga "didn't have to show" him, adding, "We made this sort of decision that first time at her house that we wanted to do the movie together. And we shook hands on it, and then it was just about, 'Okay, here we go,' and started a long journey. She knows everything about me—everything. There is not one thing she doesn't know, and I believe the same for me."
Cooper, who directed and helped write the film's script, was told by many peers not to take on the movie remake.
"I had a lot of people tell me, 'Please don't do this' — people I respect and who care about me," Cooper tells EW. "I just knew this could be the end of everything if it doesn't work. It's like, 'Who's this guy making the fourth [version] of this movie? Shut up already.' But I still could not deny what I felt deep down, and that's why it was this movie. It sort of ignited something in me."
During production of the remake, Barbra Streisand—who starred in 1976's A Star Is Born—visited the set. "She gave us a blessing," Cooper reveals. "Everybody was so excited she was there. We just looked at each other and were like, 'Wow. How are we here right now?'"
A Star is Born is set for release on Oct. 5. You can check out a trailer for the movie HERE.
