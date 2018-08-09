Why Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Had to Remake A Star Is Born Together

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga had "immediate chemistry" the first time they met.

This October, the 43-year-old Oscar nominee and the 32-year-old Grammy winner will star in the A Star Is Born remake. Cooper plays rockstar Jackson Maine who discovers a talented singer named Ally (Gaga). The decision to co-star in the movie together came shortly after the duo met at her house.

"We sat down at the piano at my house and I heard him sing and I remember I stopped playing. I was like, 'Oh my gosh, Bradley, you can sing,' And then we kept going," Gaga tells Entertainment Weekly. "Before we knew it, we were harmonizing. And he filmed us doing it. We have a tape of the first time we ever sang together."