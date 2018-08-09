Jennifer Lopez Gives an Impromptu Performance in an Italian Restaurant

Let's get loud!

Jennifer Lopez gave an impromptu performance at a restaurant in Capri on Wednesday night. The singer is currently on vacation in Italy with her beau Alex Rodriguez, who posted an Instagram video of Lopez getting up on a table to sing "Let's Get Loud." As Lopez got up the table, an excited crowd cheered and formed around her, singing along to the song and taking pictures. Before joining the house band on the stage, Lopez, wearing a long floral dress, also showed off her dance moves.

Lopez and Rodriguez have been documenting their Italian getaway on social media since arriving on a private plane earlier this week.