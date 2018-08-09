Lance Armstrong Is "Fine and Resting Up" After Bloody Bike Accident

Lance Armstrong is recovering from his recent bike accident.

A rep for the professional cyclist told E! News he is "fine and resting up."

Armstrong took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture of the bloody wounds he had obtained from the crash. The accident took place during the athlete's ride along the Tom Blake Trail in Snowmass Village, Colo.—a path he described as "one of my faves." 

"Well sometimes you're the hammer and sometimes you're the nail," he wrote.

After Armstrong "took quite the blow to the noggin'," he decided to visit Aspen Valley Hospital to have his head checked—something he said he wouldn't normally have done in his earlier riding days.

"For the 46 yrs prior to today I completely would have blown off getting checked. Not now," he wrote.

Feel better, Lance!

