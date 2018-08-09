Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Talk The Hills Reunion Possibility and 10-Year Wedding Anniversary

If there's ever a solid plan for TV reunion of The Hills, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are down for it.

In June, there were rumors of talks of rebooting the popular '00s MTV reality series, following the success of the recent Jersey Shore: Family Vacation reboot. The cable network has not commented.

"If that's something that would happen, we would love to be involved in it, obviously," Heidi told E! News exclusively.

"Spencer's been trying to get The Hills reboot since it ended," she added, laughing.

Heidi and Spencer spoke to E! News on Wednesday at the FabFitFun Summer House Pool Party, hosted by DJ Rocky Barnes.

Spencer had joked on the Kyle & Jackie O Show in July, when asked about a Hills reboot or reunion, "I've been calling the network every day for eight years. They know. I have my own line there."

The Hills, a spinoff of Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, aired from 2006 and 2010 and focused primarily on Lauren Conrad's journey towards a fashion design career in Los Angeles. Montag was a friend-turned-frenemy and met and fell in love with Pratt, the show's main antagonist.

Some of the former co-stars have reunited off-camera over the years and have expressed interest in reuniting on TV. Conrad has not been enthusiastic about the idea. Lo Bosworth seems downright appalled.

Kristen Cavallari, the main star of Laguna Beach who currently has her own E! series Very Cavallari, told E! News in June that a reunion project was in the works at E! but that it was put on hold because "Heidi and Spencer signed an overall deal with MTV," adding, "They're such a crucial part to The Hills, you can't do it without them." The Pratts have not commented.