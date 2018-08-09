Cher to Release ABBA Cover Album, Dancing Queen, in September

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Aug. 9, 2018 8:05 AM
Cher will release Dancing Queen, a new album of ABBA covers, on Sept. 28.
The singer and actress, 72, was inspired to record the album following her scene-stealing performance in Universal Pictures' recently-released hit film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. The album was recorded and produced in London and L.A. with Mark Taylor. She released a teaser video for the lead single, "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)," last night.
"I've always liked ABBA and saw the original Mamma Mia musical on Broadway three times," the living legend told E! News in a statement. "After filming Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, I was reminded again of what great and timeless songs they wrote and started thinking, 'Why not do an album of their music?' The songs were harder to sing than I imagined but I'm so happy with how the music came out. I'm really excited for people to hear it. It's a perfect time."
Cher also answered questions about the songs via Twitter:
Each Song is its own special— Cher (@cher) August 8, 2018
Entity. Waterloo is Homage to
Benny & Bjorn...Many Of Them
Are my version of their dreams.
If you Listen to Fernando you know it’s theirs. Benny & Mark Did track.Waterloo, Mamma Mia
Are Just FUN..One Of Us Is😥.
Chuiqitita....Ahh..
Name of Game🌬❄️
Warner Bros. Music
On Thursday, Warner Bros. Records also confirmed the track listing for Dancing Queen:
1. Dancing Queen
2. Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)
3. The Name of the Game
4. SOS
5. Waterloo
6. Mamma Mia
7. Chiquitita
8. Fernando
9. The Winner Takes It All
10. One of Us
The Grammy-winning artist first announced she'd been working on a cover album in an interview with Today's Kathie Lee Gifford. After she recorded "Fernando" with co-star Andy García for the film, "I thought it would really be fun to do an album of ABBA songs. So, I did!" she said. "It's not what you think of when you think 'ABBA,' because I did it in a different way." Meanwhile, Cher is also a co-producer of Broadway's The Cher Show, opening on Dec. 3, 2018.
