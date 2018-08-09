Kim Kardashian Jumps on a Trampoline in a Bikini While Listening to Kylie Jenner's Ex Tyga

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Aug. 9, 2018 8:04 AM
Kim Kardashian is still a Tyga fan.
The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star spent part of Wednesday hanging out with sister Kourtney Kardashian and friends on the lavish patio of an oceanview home, where they wore bikinis while jumping on a trampoline and relaxing by the pool. Kim posted a video of her and a pal jumping while listing to "Taste" by Tyga, who dated her sister Kylie Jenner on and off from 2014 to 2016.
Kim continued happily jumping to the tune of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's "Apes--t" and also posted videos of herself strolling through the pool area and admiring a window reflection of her bikini-clad figure through while listening to Rihanna's "Diamonds" remix featuring the reality star's husband Kanye Westand 6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj and Murda Beatz's "FEFE," which name-drops a "Kardashian."
Summertime ☀️ @kimkardashian #kimkardashian
A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on
Kim and Kourtney also posted videos of themselves chilling out inside with several Marmoset monkeys. Kim had also shared footage of her and her 5-year-old daughter North West playing with the exotic pets last week.
Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?