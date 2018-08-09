Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys a Night Out With Friends After Younes Bendjima Split

Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a night out with friends on Wednesday after calling it quits with Younes Bendjima.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star started the evening by dining at Italian eatery Madeo Ristorante in Beverly Hills, Calif. with Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen. Kourtney kept things cool and casual by wearing a sheer white tank top, neon green bra and black pants. She also accessorized her look with matching neon heels and a small Louis Vuitton bag.

After dinner, the two headed to the Montage, where they met up with the rest of their crew, which included nightlife entrepreneur David Grutman, model Isabela Rangel Grutman and Command PR head Simon Huck.

Larsa shared a photo of the group on Instagram and wrote they were "living our best life."