See Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Cutest Pics From Their Bali Vacation

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are living their best lives.
The pair and their two children, Miles and Luna, have been on vacation in Bali for the past two weeks, and in typical Chrissy fashion, she has been documenting every moment of their island getaway. From their workouts in the morning, to their professional cooking classes, the mother-of-two has been keeping her followers up to date on all the family fun and shenanigans.
Not to forget her headband of the day, which John graciously provides vocals for every so often.
To see all the pictures from the famous family's vacation, check out the gallery below!
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
Say Cheese!
Chrissy and John flash their pearly-whites at the camera while on a trip to see the birds.
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
Daddy's Girl
John and Luna are flocked by a colorful array of birds while sightseeing.
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
A Mother's Touch
The chef cuddles her baby boy in her arms as she poses for a photo.
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
No Reservations
Even though the two are basically pros in the kitchen, the cookbook author joked, "Chef 'bout to fire us."
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
Ray of Sunshine
Teigen captioned the adorable picture of her daughter, "My girl."
Instagram
Sun Soaked Vacay
The former model lounges in the sunlight while breastfeeding her newborn son.
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
Oh, Baby!
Teigen learns how to expertly wrap her little one, before joking, "Please feel free to get angry and judgmental in my comments below! I know you can't wait!"
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
We Did It!
After acing their cooking class, the mother-of-two shared a picture of the "cooking school graduates."
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
Selfie-Time
The family-of-four poses for a photo in front of the mirror,with the rain forest as their backdrop.
Could there be a cuter family?
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!