The Shadiest Bachelor Nation Comments About Bachelor in Paradise Season 5

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Wed., Aug. 8, 2018 2:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Bachelor in Paradise

ABC

Sometimes, being in paradise isn't always everything it's cracked up to be. Just look at the crew on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. 

Before we delve into the hot summer romances and some inevitable breakups, it's important to pause for a moment and revel in the importance of Bachelor Nation. At this point, Bachelor Nation should be added on the U.S. Census form. For brevity's sake, this dedicated band of followers will henceforth be known as B.N. 

B.N. includes both veterans of The Bachelor and Bachelorette seasons as well as us regular folk who enjoy the scandalous moments from the confines of our couches. When a new episode of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, or Bachelor in Paradise is on TV, the show immediately becomes a trending topic on Twitter, which is really where the true B.N. citizens reside. In fact, there's hardly any sun in B.N. because there's too much shade being thrown.

Photos

Bachelor in Paradise's Most Scandalous Moments

The cast of Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 includes some controversial and beloved figures. There's Grocery Store Joe Amabile from Becca Kufrin's season who recently found fame becoming the Internet's newest obsession. We have Eric Bigger from Rachel Lindsay's season and The Bachelor Winter Games whose smile could melt the coldest of hearts. Plus, there's former Becca suitor David Ravitz who made his grand entrance in a chicken suit. We can't forget the Tia Booth-Colton Underwood love triangle or Tia's former competitors for Arie Luyendyk Jr. 's heart, Krystal Nielson and Chelsea Roy.

Throughout the season, E! News will keep tabs on some of the sauciest and best tweets from B.N. See below for some prime examples.

This is only the beginning for Bachelor in Paradise fans, and we can say with full confidence that B.N. will come in strong each week.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bachelor in Paradise , Reality TV , The Bachelor , The Bachelorette , Twitter , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Anthony Bourdain

Anthony Bourdain's New York City Apartment for Rent 2 Months After His Death

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Pregnant, Baby Bump, 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend Party

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Enjoy Getaway With Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons in Mexico

Reese Witherspoon

It Turns Out Reese Witherspoon Basically Has An Identical Twin

Paul Walker's Brothers Discuss His "Fast & Furious" Family

Omarosa Records Donald Trump Phone Call After Her Firing

Amanda Bynes: Updates From Her Family's Lawyer

Aretha Franklin Is Reportedly "Gravely Ill" From Cancer

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.