The Shadiest Bachelor Nation Comments About Bachelor in Paradise Season 5

Sometimes, being in paradise isn't always everything it's cracked up to be. Just look at the crew on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Before we delve into the hot summer romances and some inevitable breakups, it's important to pause for a moment and revel in the importance of Bachelor Nation. At this point, Bachelor Nation should be added on the U.S. Census form. For brevity's sake, this dedicated band of followers will henceforth be known as B.N.

B.N. includes both veterans of The Bachelor and Bachelorette seasons as well as us regular folk who enjoy the scandalous moments from the confines of our couches. When a new episode of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, or Bachelor in Paradise is on TV, the show immediately becomes a trending topic on Twitter, which is really where the true B.N. citizens reside. In fact, there's hardly any sun in B.N. because there's too much shade being thrown.