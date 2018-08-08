Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Enjoy European Getaway: Inside Their "Very Relaxed" Romance

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone are still going strong!

The 43-year-old Oscar winner and the 21-year-old Never Goin' Back actress recently enjoyed a vacation together in Europe, where they were been spotted enjoying boat rides and snorkeling in the sea. The couple, who first sparked romance rumors in late 2017, was spotted packing on the PDA in April at the Coachella. Now a source is giving E! News more insight into their "very relaxed" romance.

"Things with Leo and Cami are going very well. Leo really likes Cami and they spend a lot of time together," the insider tells us. "She's got a great, spunky personality that Leo is drawn to and she's obviously gorgeous. All Leo's friends like Cami too. She's just a low key, cool girl."

"Overall they have a very relaxed relationship," the source adds.