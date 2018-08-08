Inside Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Romantic Trip to Italy

We're into this summer getaway!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez packed their bags and flew into Napoli on a private plane Monday. And as you likely could have guessed, the fun began the moment they arrived.

During their first night in town, the pair got on a fabulous yacht and headed for Positano where they dined with friends by the sea. The Hollywood couple enjoyed pizza and rosé while sharing many laughs and stories.

"Alex had his arm around Jennifer and whispered in her ear," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "He clearly adores her and is very much in love."

The good times only continued as the pair sailed around the Amalfi coast near Positano and Capri. As documented on Instagram Stories, the pair spent time working out under the sun. Soon after, they chose to lay out on the deck where they tanned and rested up.