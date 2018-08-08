Travis Scott and Post Malone to Perform at the 2018 MTV VMAs

Shutterstock/Redferns
by Nina Einsidler | Wed., Aug. 8, 2018 11:00 AM
With less than two weeks until the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, two new performers have been revealed.
MTV announced today that Travis Scottand Post Malone will take the stage at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, Aug. 20. Scott will perform a medley of songs from his new album Astroworld, while Malone will perform a song from his chart-topping album Beerbongs & Bentleys.
The two artists join previously announced performers Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, and Logic with Ryan Tedder. Grande will be singing her hit single "God Is a Woman" for the first time, while Mendes will rock out to "In My Blood" and Logic will perform "One Day."
This year, the competition is looking tight, with a list including some of the most recognizable names in the industry, including Cardi B, Drake, Beyoncéand Jay-Z.
Voting will continue until Friday, Aug. 10. Fans can vote for their favorite artists across eight categories—including Artist of the Year, Video of the Year and Song of the Year—by visiting MTV's official website. Voting for the Best New Artist, presented by Taco Bell, will continue to be active until the live broadcast of the VMAs.
Don't miss the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards when it airs live Monday, Aug. 20, at 9 p.m. ET/PT!
