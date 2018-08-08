Kim Kardashian's Son Saint West Refuses to Give Her a Kiss

Kim Kardashian wasn't feeling the love from her son Saint West after the 2-year-old tot refused to give his mother a kiss.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared the adorable moment via Instagram on Tuesday.

After her son ignored his mother's puckered lips, the reality star took matters into her own hands.

"Come here. Give me a kiss," she said.

However, little Saint wasn't in the mood for a smooch and told his mother "no."

"What?" Kim asked in disbelief.

"I just gave a kiss to you," he reasoned.

"You already gave me a kiss?" Kim replied. "I can't get another one?"

Instead, the mother-son duo played around with Snapchat's dog filters. Saint even wanted his dad, Kanye West, to join in on the fun.

"Let daddy be a dog," Saint said as his proud papa stood in the background.