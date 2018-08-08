Carrie Underwood Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2, Going on Tour in 2019

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Aug. 8, 2018 6:30 AM
Carrie Underwood made two big announcements Wednesday.
First, the 35-year-old country music superstar announced she will be embarking on the Cry Pretty 360 Tour starting in May 2019. Then, she announced she is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher, 38. The couple also has a son, Isaiah Michael Fisher, 3.
"You might be wondering or asking, 'Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?' Well...yay! Mike and Isaiah and I are absolute over the moon and excited to be adding a little fish to our pond," Underwood said in a social media video, as the camera panned up to balloons spelling out B-A-B-Y. "This has been a dream come true with the album and baby news and all that stuff," she added. "We are just so excited and just so glad that you guys can share in this with us and be a part of this with us. I love you guys. We'll see you on the road in 2019. Have a great day!" The singer has not revealed how far along she is in her pregnancy, or if she knows the baby's sex.
For her pregnancy reveal, she modeled the CALIA by Carrie Underwood metallic foil perforated half zip jacket in rose gold, available at DICK's Sporting Goods or at CALIA Studio.
Underwood recently spoke about wanting to have more children in Redbook. "I'm 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family," she confessed in the September issue. "We always talk about adoption and about doing it when our child or children are a little older."
As she prepares for another baby, Underwood will also be preparing to hit the road. Her Cry Pretty Tour 360 will kick off May 1, 2019, in Greensboro, N.C. Underwood will play 55 arenas across the U.S. and Canada and will be bringing along artists Maddie & Tae and Runaway June.
Underwood, who releases her new album Cry Pretty Sept. 14, broke the news to fans via Instagram and Twitter in conjunction with her pregnancy announcement. "The Cry Pretty Tour 360—yeah, I said tour—it's coming your way in 2019. We had so much fun in the round on the last tour, because I got to be closer to you guys and see your beautiful faces and interact with you guys, so I'm so excited to be doing another brand new 360-degree show," she said. "And, of course, we would have nothing less than an amazing lineup...It's gonna be absolutely amazing."
Concert tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. local time. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will be available Aug. 13, offering fans autographed memorabilia, custom merchandise, exclusive tickets and meet and greets. Fans can also buy pre-sale tickets Aug. 13 at 12 p.m. (until Aug. 16 at 10 p.m.) through Citi's Private Pass program.
Tickets for shows in Kansas City, Sioux Falls and Wichita go on sale Aug. 24.
"I love performing in the round. It's so much fun for me and the band to play in every direction and creates a much more intimate and immersive experience for the audience, even in a larger arena setting," the singer said in a statement. "It's been exciting to introduce audiences to 'Cry Pretty' and I can't wait to bring the new album to life on this tour, along with all of the songs we love to play live. I'm thrilled to be going out with an amazing line-up—Maddie & Tae and Runaway June are incredible artists that are going to bring even more electricity to our shows."
Underwood has arranged for a $1 donation from each ticket sold to be contributed to Danita's Children, an organization that provides a safe haven for abandoned and vulnerable kids in Haiti.
Here is the complete list of Underwood's Cry Pretty 360 tour dates:
May 1, 2019: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC
May 3, 2019: Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, AL
May 4, 2019: Verizon Arena in N. Little Rock, AR
May 6, 2019: AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX
May 9, 2019: Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ
May 11, 2019: MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV
May 12, 2019: Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA
May 14, 2019: Golden1 Center in Sacramento, CA
May 16, 2019: Oracle Arena in Oakland, CA
May 18, 2019: Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, CA
May 21, 2019: MODA Center at Rose Garden in Portland, OR
May 22, 2019: Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA
May 24, 2019: Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA
May 25, 2019: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC
May 28, 2019: Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB
May 31, 2019: SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, SK
June 2, 2019: Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, MB
June 9, 2019: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON
June 10, 2019: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON
June 13, 2019: GIANT Center in Hershey, PA
June 15, 2019: U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH
June 16, 2019: Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN
June 18, 2019: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
June 20, 2019: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI
June 21, 2019: Target Center in Minneapolis, MN
June 23, 2019: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, NE
Sept 10, 2019: Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, CA
Sept. 12, 2019: Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA
Sept. 14, 2019: Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, UT
Sept. 16, 2019: Pepsi Center in Denver, CO
Sept. 18, 2019: INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, KS
Sept. 19, 2019: Sprint Center in Kansas City, MO
Sept. 21, 2019: Toyota Center in Houston, TX
Sept. 22, 2019: Cajundome in Lafayette, LA
Sept. 24, 2019: American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX
Sept. 25, 2019: Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, OK
Sept. 27, 2019: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN
Sept. 29, 2019: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC
Sept. 30, 2019: PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC
Oct. 2, 2019: Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY
Oct. 4, 2019: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
Oct. 5, 2019: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA
Oct. 10, 2019: TD Garden in Boston, MA
Oct. 12, 2019: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA
Oct. 13, 2019: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY
Oct. 16, 2019: Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH
Oct. 17, 2019: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY
Oct. 19, 2019: Philips Arena in Atlanta, GA
Oct. 20, 2019: Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL
Oct. 23, 2019: FedExForum in Memphis, TN
Oct. 24, 2019: BOK Center in Tulsa, OK
Oct. 26, 2019: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA
Oct. 27, 2019: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Des Moines, IA
Oct. 29, 2019: United Center in Chicago, IL
Oct. 31, 2019: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI
